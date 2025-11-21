Urgent: DDPM issues cell broadcast alerts for floods and landslides in three southern provinces

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued urgent cell broadcast alerts warning residents in parts of Songkhla, Pattani and Satun to prepare for flash floods and landslides following prolonged heavy rain in Thailand’s South.

On November 21, 2025, DDPM reported that rainbands have stalled over several districts, causing water levels to rise in areas already flooded. Residents are being urged to move belongings and vehicles to higher ground, protect important documents and valuables, watch out for electric shock risks and be ready to evacuate to nearby temporary shelters if necessary.

The alerts were sent in cooperation with mobile operators AIS, True and NT via the Cell Broadcast system.