Urgent: DDPM issues cell broadcast alerts for floods and landslides in three southern provinces

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued urgent cell broadcast alerts warning residents in parts of Songkhla, Pattani and Satun to prepare for flash floods and landslides following prolonged heavy rain in Thailand’s South.
On November 21, 2025, DDPM reported that rainbands have stalled over several districts, causing water levels to rise in areas already flooded. Residents are being urged to move belongings and vehicles to higher ground, protect important documents and valuables, watch out for electric shock risks and be ready to evacuate to nearby temporary shelters if necessary.
The alerts were sent in cooperation with mobile operators AIS, True and NT via the Cell Broadcast system.
Songkhla: Thepha, Rattaphum and Khlong Hoi Khong on alert
DDPM warned of persistent heavy rain in:
Authorities cautioned that continuous rainfall could trigger flash floods, runoff and landslides, and further raise water levels in previously flooded areas.
Pattani: multiple coastal and inland districts at risk
Separate alerts were issued for several districts in Pattani, including:
DDPM said these areas are experiencing prolonged rain with more storm cells detected, heightening the risk of flooding and mudslides. Residents are advised to move property to higher ground, relocate vehicles, safeguard documents and closely monitor vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children and people with disabilities. Evacuation to temporary shelters is recommended where necessary.
Satun: heavy rain warning for Manang district
In Manang district, Satun, DDPM has also warned of heavy rain, flash floods and landslides in low-lying riverbank areas, along canals and at foothills. Residents are urged to lift belongings off the ground, secure important items and remain vigilant for sudden rises in water levels.
Cell broadcast alerts have been sent to mobile phones in Manang district through AIS, True and NT networks.
24-hour emergency hotline
DDPM reminded the public that emergencies, flood incidents or requests for assistance can be reported via:
LINE: “ปภ.รับแจ้งเหตุ 1784” – Line ID: @1784DDPM
24-hour safety hotline: 1784
The department said it will continue to monitor the southern weather situation closely and coordinate with local authorities to provide assistance and support until conditions improve.