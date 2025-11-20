DDPM issues flood alert for low-lying areas in Nakhon Si Thammarat

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Thursday issued an urgent warning for overflowing canal waters affecting low-lying areas along the Saothong Canal in Mueang, Phra Phrom, Ron Phibun, Chaloem Phra Kiat, and Pak Phanang districts of Nakhon Si Thammarat.

In coordination with mobile network operators AIS, True, and NT, authorities have sent Cell Broadcast emergency alerts to residents in the affected zones. The public is advised to immediately move belongings and vehicles to higher ground, secure valuables and important documents, beware of electrical hazards, and ensure the safety of vulnerable groups. If necessary, residents should evacuate to nearby temporary shelters.

For emergencies or assistance, residents can contact the DDPM via Line ID: @1784DDPM or call the 24-hour hotline 1784.

