DDPM sends Cell Broadcast alert in Chumphon, warning of flash floods and landslides

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Wednesday (November 19) issued an alert for heavy rainfall in Lang Suan and Thung Tako districts of Chumphon, warning residents to brace for flooding and landslides. Authorities said rain clouds continue to cover the area, increasing risks in low-lying zones, riverbanks and foothills.
Particularly at risk are Na Phaya, Tha Mapla, Bang Maprao, Pho Daeng and Pak Tako subdistricts. The DDPM urged residents to move belongings to higher ground, safeguard valuables and important documents, beware of electrical hazards, and assist vulnerable groups.
The agency, together with mobile network operators AIS, True and NT, has sent out emergency Cell Broadcast messages to warn residents in Lang Suan and Thung Tako of further heavy downpours.
The Chumphon PR Office reported that continuous downpours have pushed rainfall and run-off levels sharply higher across several areas. Rainfall measured between 7am on November 18 and 7am on November 19 revealed alarming figures:
These figures have directly contributed to rapidly rising upstream water volumes in main canals, prompting authorities to upgrade the alert level.
At 6.30am, water levels at the upstream point of Khlong Tako in Moo 14, Tako subdistrict were found to be approximately three metres above normal—though not yet overflowing the banks.
Khlong Phrao in Moo 11 also continued to rise, with persistent rainfall, despite the absence of a formal water-level gauge.
Authorities estimate that run-off from upstream will take about four hours to reach the low-lying area in front of the Khlong Tako sluice gate, where Khlong Tako, Khlong Chon and Khlong Phrao converge. The junction is considered the district’s critical flood-risk point.
In response, Thung Tako district officials have ordered immediate action. Village heads, local leaders and subdistrict administrative organisations have been instructed to warn residents in flood-prone lowlands—areas that face recurrent inundation—to move belongings to higher ground and remain on high alert.
Territorial defence volunteers have been deployed to patrol at-risk communities, monitor water levels and assist residents.
Authorities urged all residents of Thung Tako, especially those living in low-lying or historically flood-prone neighbourhoods, to closely follow official advisories and remain prepared for emergency conditions at all times.
The DDPM also released its nationwide hazard update for November 19, highlighting risks of flash floods, run-off and short-term inundation in:
Risks of riverbank overflow and prolonged flooding remain in:
High waves and strong winds are forecast along coastal provinces:
Meanwhile, the Southern-east Coast Meteorological Centre has issued a separate warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds in the South from November 19–23.
The conditions are driven by a strong monsoon trough across the lower South and an intensifying north-easterly monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand, southern provinces and the Andaman Sea.
Provinces at risk of heavy rainfall:
Provinces at risk of very heavy rainfall: