DDPM sends Cell Broadcast alert in Chumphon, warning of flash floods and landslides

Chumphon battered by 150mm of rain; upstream surge rises 3 metres

The Chumphon PR Office reported that continuous downpours have pushed rainfall and run-off levels sharply higher across several areas. Rainfall measured between 7am on November 18 and 7am on November 19 revealed alarming figures:

Moo 3, Chong Maikaeo station: 150 mm

Thung Tako district station: 79 mm

These figures have directly contributed to rapidly rising upstream water volumes in main canals, prompting authorities to upgrade the alert level.

At 6.30am, water levels at the upstream point of Khlong Tako in Moo 14, Tako subdistrict were found to be approximately three metres above normal—though not yet overflowing the banks.

Khlong Phrao in Moo 11 also continued to rise, with persistent rainfall, despite the absence of a formal water-level gauge.

Authorities estimate that run-off from upstream will take about four hours to reach the low-lying area in front of the Khlong Tako sluice gate, where Khlong Tako, Khlong Chon and Khlong Phrao converge. The junction is considered the district’s critical flood-risk point.

In response, Thung Tako district officials have ordered immediate action. Village heads, local leaders and subdistrict administrative organisations have been instructed to warn residents in flood-prone lowlands—areas that face recurrent inundation—to move belongings to higher ground and remain on high alert.

Territorial defence volunteers have been deployed to patrol at-risk communities, monitor water levels and assist residents.

Authorities urged all residents of Thung Tako, especially those living in low-lying or historically flood-prone neighbourhoods, to closely follow official advisories and remain prepared for emergency conditions at all times.