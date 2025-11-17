Chao Phraya water discharge slows, flood victims surge by over 15,000 in two days

Flood impact update (as of November 17)

Even though water levels along the Chao Phraya Basin have begun to fall, flooding remains widespread across 13 provinces, largely because low-lying areas and zones downstream of the Chao Phraya Dam continue to drain slowly.

The situation has changed only slightly since mid-November. On November 15, authorities reported flooding in 52 districts, 419 subdistricts, and 2,708 villages, affecting 137,106 households or 444,543 people.

By November 17, the number of affected provinces remained the same, but flooding extended to 53 districts and 420 subdistricts, while impacted villages dipped slightly to 2,698. The number of affected households rose to 137,569, with the total number of people impacted climbing sharply to 460,426 — an increase of around 15,883 people within just 48 hours.

Fatalities stood at 16 as of November 17.