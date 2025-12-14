Kantharalak orders evacuation; Surin raises alert to maximum

Meanwhile, Nation TV reported in the afternoon that in Bak Dai subdistrict in Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin province, Cambodian forces were firing BM-21 rockets intermittently towards the Prasat Ta Kwai area on the Thai side.

The rockets were said to be landing across forested areas and civilian zones near villages close to Prasat Ta Kwai, while Thai forces responded with artillery fire. Officials were still assessing the damage.

Authorities also issued maximum-alert warnings for border villages, tightening controls on movement in and out of communities. Access to Highway 224 and the road leading to Prasat Ta Kwai was barred to all vehicles except military traffic, as the area was deemed dangerous and within the impact zone.

Drivers were urged to avoid Highway 224 unless absolutely necessary and use alternative routes instead. Village security volunteers in risk areas were also instructed to remain inside bunkers at all times.

Veerawat Sophopdee, the subdistrict headman of Bak Dai, said officials had completely banned unauthorised people from entering the area from the sala at Wat Khao To onwards.

He added that Highway 224 should be avoided unless necessary, as it is also used by the military to transport the injured and is considered a high-risk route.

He said BM-21 rockets fired since morning may have hit some homes in villages near Prasat Ta Kwai, but the damage could not be confirmed because officials were still unable to enter the area safely.

At 3pm, Thai forces fired more than 20 artillery rounds in response after Cambodia launched a large BM-21 salvo towards the Thai side near Prasat Ta Kwai.

Some BM-21 rounds were reported to have landed in nearby communities, with reports of damage to one house and a Buddhist temple, though officials were still awaiting access to verify the extent of the damage.