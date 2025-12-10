20 BPP officers in Si Sa Ket injured in BM-21 rocket and drone attacks

Cambodian troops bombarded a Border Patrol Police base in a border area of Si Sa Ket on Wednesday with BM-21 rockets and military drones, injuring 20 BPP officers.
The attack happened at about 10 am.
Initially, rescue officials reported that eight BPP officers had been injured by fragments from rocket warheads and were rushed to hospital, where they were later declared safe.
However, Pol Maj Gen Wanchana Thammasena, deputy commissioner of the Border Patrol Police Bureau, later said that 20 BPP officers at the base had been injured.
He added that five officers, who sustained minor injuries, had returned to their base after receiving treatment, while 15 others remained in hospital.