Thai troops secure Bueng Takuan border crossing, raise national flag

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2025

Thai soldiers backed by armoured vehicles have secured the Bueng Takuan border crossing, raising the national flag and laying concertina wire to deter Cambodian incursions.

The First Army Area on Wednesday deployed soldiers backed by eight-wheeled armoured fighting vehicles to secure the area at the Bueng Takuan border crossing and raised the national flag to assert Thai sovereignty.

The operation to secure the Bueng Takuan checkpoint in Sa Kaeo's Ta Phrya district was carried out swiftly, with no casualties reported.

The checkpoint is located near the Ban Ta Phraya temporary border trade crossing.

The presence of Cambodian troops near the Bueng Takuan checkpoint had caused tensions in the area for several days.

The First Army Area said the location needed to be secured to prevent intrusions and aggression by Cambodian troops.

Thai soldiers removed obstacles, moved in to secure the area and checked for possible threats from Cambodian forces.

After troops had cleared and secured the area, they raised the national flag to declare it as Thai territory.

They also laid concertina wire as a security fence to protect both military personnel and Thai civilians.

Thai troops are maintaining their position at the site to closely monitor the movements of Cambodian soldiers and are in constant contact with intelligence units to assess the situation.

