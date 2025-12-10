Thai troops secure Bueng Takuan border crossing, raise national flag

The First Army Area on Wednesday deployed soldiers backed by eight-wheeled armoured fighting vehicles to secure the area at the Bueng Takuan border crossing and raised the national flag to assert Thai sovereignty.

The operation to secure the Bueng Takuan checkpoint in Sa Kaeo's Ta Phrya district was carried out swiftly, with no casualties reported.

The checkpoint is located near the Ban Ta Phraya temporary border trade crossing.

The presence of Cambodian troops near the Bueng Takuan checkpoint had caused tensions in the area for several days.