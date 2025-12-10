Thai defence insists on proportionate force in Cambodia border war

The Joint Information Centre on the Thai–Cambodian border situation briefed the media, with Defence Ministry spokesman RAdm Surasant Kongsiri outlining the latest developments in the clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops on Wednesday (December 10).

He stressed that Thailand is committed to peace but will not allow any violation of its sovereignty.

Thai forces, he said, are using only the minimum and proportionate force necessary, with a clear distinction between military and civilian targets in contrast to Cambodian attacks, which have involved weapons that directly threaten civilian lives and property.

The Thai military’s main objectives are to defend the country’s sovereignty, prevent any incursion into Thai territory and degrade the combat capabilities of Cambodian forces so they are unable to strike Thai targets.