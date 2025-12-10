Thai defence insists on proportionate force in Cambodia border war

The Joint Information Centre on the Thai–Cambodian border situation briefed the media, with Defence Ministry spokesman RAdm Surasant Kongsiri outlining the latest developments in the clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops on Wednesday (December 10).
He stressed that Thailand is committed to peace but will not allow any violation of its sovereignty.
Thai forces, he said, are using only the minimum and proportionate force necessary, with a clear distinction between military and civilian targets in contrast to Cambodian attacks, which have involved weapons that directly threaten civilian lives and property.
The Thai military’s main objectives are to defend the country’s sovereignty, prevent any incursion into Thai territory and degrade the combat capabilities of Cambodian forces so they are unable to strike Thai targets.
Surasant underlined that the highest priority is the safety of civilians and that every effort is being made to minimise the impact on non-combatants.
He confirmed that clashes have occurred along the border in all seven provinces, and that every engagement has had repercussions for nearby communities.
More than 400,000 people have been forced to evacuate to temporary shelters, while over 700 educational institutions have suspended classes due to the fighting.
To protect people’s homes and belongings in evacuated areas, the military has deployed police units to guard property, including pets that residents have had to leave behind.
ACM Prapas Sonjaidee, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Air Force, told reporters after the briefing that the official number of military fatalities could not yet be confirmed, as fighting was still ongoing and some personnel listed as wounded might not survive.
He said the Defence Ministry wanted the Public Health Ministry to release the official casualty figures in due course, noting that they were closely tied to troop morale.
On the question of how much Cambodian weaponry and equipment had been destroyed, Prapas said it was difficult to assess because Thailand did not know where Cambodia had concealed its arms.
However, he said Thai forces had been targeting and destroying Cambodian military bases in a measured and proportionate manner, strictly as necessary to prevent further incursions into Thai territory.