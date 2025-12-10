Cambodia pulls out of 33rd SEA Games over border fears

Cambodia has withdrawn its athletes from the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand, citing security concerns linked to the intense clashes along the Thai–Cambodian border. The decision, taken on December 10, 2025, has affected several sports in which Cambodian teams were scheduled to compete.
Dato Seri Chaiyapak Siriwat, CEO of the SEA Games Federation, said the move came as a surprise, especially after the positive atmosphere at the opening ceremony.
He noted that the Cambodian sports minister had attended the opening and sat alongside him, praising the warm hospitality from Thai sports officials and athletes.
“They were genuinely impressed by the way Thailand welcomed them,” Chaiyapak said, adding that the Cambodian delegation felt a strong sense of warmth and friendship.
He also highlighted Cambodia’s gesture of respect towards His Majesty the King and Her Majesty Queen Suthida, mirroring the reverence shown by the Thai public. Chaiyapak described this as a “beautiful and memorable image”, especially at a time when tensions were flaring along the border.
Despite the border crisis, Thai athletes and spectators were praised for their behaviour, with Cambodians receiving applause rather than jeers during the athletes’ parade.
Chaiyapak linked this to the royal message from His Majesty King Rama X, who urged Thai athletes not only to strive for victory but also to be gracious hosts to visiting nations.
“What happened yesterday truly reflected His Majesty’s guidance,” he said. “Thai athletes and supporters put it into practice in a way that deeply impressed the Cambodian team that joined the opening ceremony.”
On the decision to withdraw, Chaiyapak said the Cambodian minister had sent an official letter of apology, and confirmed that the Cambodian delegation began returning home on 10 and 11 December.
Thai chef de mission Thana Chaiprasit said he understood the feelings of his Cambodian counterpart. He explained that the Cambodian government and Olympic Committee had come under intense pressure from athletes’ parents, who phoned throughout the day urging that their children be brought home following reports of heavy fighting on the border.
He added that concerns had also been stoked by political tensions, including claims that Cambodian soldiers captured during the clashes were still being held and not released. This had fuelled fears among families that their sons and daughters competing in Thailand might be harmed or even taken hostage.
Thana said he empathised with those concerns, even as Thailand continued to guarantee the safety of all athletes and maintained its commitment to upholding the spirit of friendship and solidarity at the Games.