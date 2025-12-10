Cambodia pulls out of 33rd SEA Games over border fears

Cambodia has withdrawn its athletes from the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand, citing security concerns linked to the intense clashes along the Thai–Cambodian border. The decision, taken on December 10, 2025, has affected several sports in which Cambodian teams were scheduled to compete.

Dato Seri Chaiyapak Siriwat, CEO of the SEA Games Federation, said the move came as a surprise, especially after the positive atmosphere at the opening ceremony.

He noted that the Cambodian sports minister had attended the opening and sat alongside him, praising the warm hospitality from Thai sports officials and athletes.

“They were genuinely impressed by the way Thailand welcomed them,” Chaiyapak said, adding that the Cambodian delegation felt a strong sense of warmth and friendship.

He also highlighted Cambodia’s gesture of respect towards His Majesty the King and Her Majesty Queen Suthida, mirroring the reverence shown by the Thai public. Chaiyapak described this as a “beautiful and memorable image”, especially at a time when tensions were flaring along the border.

Despite the border crisis, Thai athletes and spectators were praised for their behaviour, with Cambodians receiving applause rather than jeers during the athletes’ parade.