Watcharakul wins Thailand’s first gold at 2025 SEA Games

Watcharakul: The First Hero Winning Historic Gold at SEA Games 2025

The 33rd SEA Games competition at Island Hall, Fashion Island Shopping Centre, on Wednesday began with excitement and the best news for Thai sports fans.

The sport that brought immense joy was Taekwondo: Women's Individual Freestyle Poomsae, contested by representatives from three nations: Singapore, the Lao PDR, and Thailand.

All eyes from fans across the country were fixed on Watcharakul, the representative from the Thai National Team.

Outstanding Performance! A Score of 7.900 Confirms Her Superiority

Watcharakul did not disappoint her supporters.

She took to the mat with confidence, showcasing a strong performance that blended gracefulness and power perfectly, earning overwhelming admiration from the judges and spectators.

The results showed that she achieved an excellent score of 7.900 points, the highest among all competitors.

This allowed her to successfully claim the Gold Medal with flying colours.

This victory immediately marks Thailand's first Gold Medal at the 2025 SEA Games, right at the start of the competition.

Summary Scores of Taekwondo Women's Individual Freestyle Poomsae

Gold Medal: Thailand, Watcharakul Limjitrakorn (Thailand) - 7.900 points.

Silver Medal: Singapore, Khaw Nicole Alethea Mei Shan - 7.180 points.

Bronze: Laos PDR, Chanthakhammany Phouttavan - 1.680 points.

The huge score difference between the Thai athlete and her regional competitors clearly reflects the dedication and enormous potential of Thai Taekwondo athletes.

In addition, there was also the Taekwondo Men's Individual Freestyle Poomsae competition, where Atchariya Koedkaew competed in the Men's Individual Freestyle category and similarly won a Silver Medal.

38 More Gold Medals Up for Grabs Wednesday in Can't-Miss Sports

The 33rd SEA Games spectacle continues on Wednesday with a total of 38 gold medals to be contested across many eagerly anticipated sports, particularly those where the Thai team is expected to continue its strong performance, including: