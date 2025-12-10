Watcharakul wins Thailand’s first gold at 2025 SEA Games

Huge congratulations to Watcharakul "์Nano" Limjittrakorn, the Thai Women's National Taekwondo athlete, who delivered a stellar performance to capture the first gold medal for the Thai delegation at the SEA Games 2025 in the Women's Individual Freestyle Poomsae category.
Meanwhile, Atchariya Koedkaew earned a Silver Medal in the Men's Individual Freestyle Poomsae.
The 33rd SEA Games schedule features competition for a total of 38 gold medals across various sports on Wednesday.
A Grand Opening: The Thai National Team Secures Its First Gold in the Thrilling 33rd SEA Games
The Thai delegation has successfully and spectacularly claimed its first gold medal at the 33rd SEA Games, thanks to the skills of Watcharakul, a rising star in Women's Individual Freestyle Poomsae (patterns) Taekwondo.
She showcased a magnificent routine, sweeping the highest score and leaving competitors from Singapore and Laos behind, while simultaneously making history for the nation! Dive into the details of this incredible achievement and the latest updates on today's gold medal pursuits.
The 33rd SEA Games competition at Island Hall, Fashion Island Shopping Centre, on Wednesday began with excitement and the best news for Thai sports fans.
The sport that brought immense joy was Taekwondo: Women's Individual Freestyle Poomsae, contested by representatives from three nations: Singapore, the Lao PDR, and Thailand.
All eyes from fans across the country were fixed on Watcharakul, the representative from the Thai National Team.
Watcharakul did not disappoint her supporters.
She took to the mat with confidence, showcasing a strong performance that blended gracefulness and power perfectly, earning overwhelming admiration from the judges and spectators.
The results showed that she achieved an excellent score of 7.900 points, the highest among all competitors.
This allowed her to successfully claim the Gold Medal with flying colours.
This victory immediately marks Thailand's first Gold Medal at the 2025 SEA Games, right at the start of the competition.
Summary Scores of Taekwondo Women's Individual Freestyle Poomsae
The huge score difference between the Thai athlete and her regional competitors clearly reflects the dedication and enormous potential of Thai Taekwondo athletes.
In addition, there was also the Taekwondo Men's Individual Freestyle Poomsae competition, where Atchariya Koedkaew competed in the Men's Individual Freestyle category and similarly won a Silver Medal.
38 More Gold Medals Up for Grabs Wednesday in Can't-Miss Sports
The 33rd SEA Games spectacle continues on Wednesday with a total of 38 gold medals to be contested across many eagerly anticipated sports, particularly those where the Thai team is expected to continue its strong performance, including: