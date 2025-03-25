Taekwondo association chief elected as Thai Olympic president amid walkout protest

Meanwhile, Patama congratulated Pimol on his election, stating that the process was conducted appropriately. However, when asked whether the election would be declared invalid, she declined to comment, citing a lack of expertise in the matter.

Pimol thanked all voters and noted that he had spent the past six to seven months consulting with various associations on strategies to drive NOCT’s success.

"From now on, we will work proactively to support the associations in every possible way, including promoting the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games cash prizes, increasing athlete welfare allowances, and addressing challenges," he said.

Pimol also dismissed concerns that the walkout would lead to broader conflict in the sports industry, saying that people in the industry know what to do when they win or lose in competition.

General Wit Thephasadin na Ayutthaya, NOCT secretary-general, one of those who walked out, stated that the issue stemmed from the lack of neutrality in the election process, particularly in the actions of the election chairman.

He explained that the rule regarding whether only former Olympic athletes could vote was not the main issue. The most critical concern was the chairman’s lack of impartiality. For instance, when one side attempted to clarify certain inaccuracies, they were not given the opportunity, and efforts were made to rush the vote to ensure only the preferred candidate was elected.

He also noted that the matter was not yet settled, as the resolution must be submitted to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for approval. If the IOC does not endorse it, today’s resolution and voting results will be rendered void. The IOC representative present at the meeting and witnessing the events firsthand was Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul.

He said that he would file a complaint with the IOC or the Administrative Court.