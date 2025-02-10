Sliding into a new role

Chanatip Sonkham, a retired female taekwondo practitioner who won bronze at the 2012 London Olympics in the under 49 kg weight class, recently made a surprising comeback to the international stage — on the ice sheets at the ongoing 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin.
In quite the switch from the martial arts mat, Sonkham competed in the curling mixed doubles competition, a sport that contrasts starkly with taekwondo in its nature, rules, but perhaps most notably, in temperature.
The 33-year-old secured bronze medals at the 2010 Asian Games and the Asian Taekwondo Championships in 2010 and 2012. She also once clinched victory in the women's 49 kg final at the 2013 World Championship.
In the frigid climate of Harbin, however, the former summer games participant only managed an 8th-place finish in the mixed doubles curling, alongside her partner Teekawin Jearateerawit.
To prepare for the continental sports gala, they had been to the Republic of Korea to participate in a week-long training camp.
The duo teamed up for the competition after practising together for just four months, a period which also marks Sonkham's entire curling career.
Last year, officials from the National Olympic Committee of Thailand extended an invitation to Sonkham to participate in curling.
Initially intended for leisure, the games she participated in quickly revealed Sonkham's innate talent for the winter sport.
"Perhaps, due to my background as a taekwondo athlete, my body balance is quite good, which aids in the delivery of the stones," she recalled.
Encouraged by her natural aptitude, Sonkham was urged to pursue a competitive career in the ice sport.
Four months ago, she began training with the Curling Association of Thailand.
"I then developed a strong interest in the sport," she stated.
She found it particularly attractive because of its emphasis on friendship and inclusivity among different age groups.
"In curling competitions, I collaborate closely with teammates. We can talk to each other and support each other during matches. In contrast, when I competed in taekwondo, I had to rely on just myself," she said.
"And no matter if we are young or old, you can just come and enjoy the game."
She added that taekwondo is a fighting sport, so there is a lot of impact, and injuries are common. She suffers from knee issues.
"In curling, there is no body contact. What we need to learn is how to control the stone. I don't need to worry about getting injured in this sport," said Sonkham.
However, there are still some similarities between the two sports.
"Focus on the match and just enjoy the process" is a mindset Sonkham has learned from competing in taekwondo, and she finds it applies to curling as well.
It's Thailand's first time sending a national curling team to the continental winter sports gala.
This is also the first time that Sonkham and her partner have competed against curlers from other countries and regions.
"It's a good experience for me. This is surely beneficial for the improvement of my curling skills," she said.
For Sonkham, one of the challenges for professional athletes is planning for life after their sports career ends.
"When I finished my taekwondo career, everyone thought my life as an athlete had come to a complete end. However, now I have come back with a new role, and a new passion for a new sport," she said.
"Maybe by curling, I can inspire my compatriots to realize that, even though we are from a country without winter, we can still excel in winter sports."
Thailand, as a tropical country, has sent its largest-ever delegation of 133 people, 87 of whom are athletes, to the Asian Winter Games in Harbin.
Its participation in the Asian Winter Games highlights its growing presence in winter sports and reflects the country's commitment to expanding its athletic achievements on the international stage.
Supitr Samahito, vice-president of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, told Xinhua in an interview that sports play a vital role in fostering cultural connections among countries and regions.
She praised China's expertise in hosting major sporting events, noting that it has raised expectations for the Harbin Games.
"The Asian Winter Games are not just a sporting event, but also a unique opportunity for Asian countries and regions to showcase their cultures and deepen mutual understanding," she said. "Although Thailand is a tropical country, its active participation in the Winter Games is a testament to cross-cultural exchange," she added.
"Thai athletes competing in Harbin will not only be able to refine their winter sports skills but also immerse themselves in the diverse cultures of their fellow competitors."
Xing Wen
China Daily
Asia News Network