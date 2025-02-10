Sliding into a new role

She added that taekwondo is a fighting sport, so there is a lot of impact, and injuries are common. She suffers from knee issues.

"In curling, there is no body contact. What we need to learn is how to control the stone. I don't need to worry about getting injured in this sport," said Sonkham.

However, there are still some similarities between the two sports.

"Focus on the match and just enjoy the process" is a mindset Sonkham has learned from competing in taekwondo, and she finds it applies to curling as well.

It's Thailand's first time sending a national curling team to the continental winter sports gala.

This is also the first time that Sonkham and her partner have competed against curlers from other countries and regions.

"It's a good experience for me. This is surely beneficial for the improvement of my curling skills," she said.

For Sonkham, one of the challenges for professional athletes is planning for life after their sports career ends.

"When I finished my taekwondo career, everyone thought my life as an athlete had come to a complete end. However, now I have come back with a new role, and a new passion for a new sport," she said.

"Maybe by curling, I can inspire my compatriots to realize that, even though we are from a country without winter, we can still excel in winter sports."

Thailand, as a tropical country, has sent its largest-ever delegation of 133 people, 87 of whom are athletes, to the Asian Winter Games in Harbin.

Its participation in the Asian Winter Games highlights its growing presence in winter sports and reflects the country's commitment to expanding its athletic achievements on the international stage.

Supitr Samahito, vice-president of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, told Xinhua in an interview that sports play a vital role in fostering cultural connections among countries and regions.

She praised China's expertise in hosting major sporting events, noting that it has raised expectations for the Harbin Games.

"The Asian Winter Games are not just a sporting event, but also a unique opportunity for Asian countries and regions to showcase their cultures and deepen mutual understanding," she said. "Although Thailand is a tropical country, its active participation in the Winter Games is a testament to cross-cultural exchange," she added.

"Thai athletes competing in Harbin will not only be able to refine their winter sports skills but also immerse themselves in the diverse cultures of their fellow competitors."

Xing Wen

China Daily

Asia News Network