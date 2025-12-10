Cambodia shells three villages in Sa Kaeo with artillery and rockets

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2025

Cambodian forces shelled three villages in Sa Kaeo with artillery, mortars and BM-21 rockets, as Thai troops uncovered two bomb traps and authorities closed Highway 348.

The First Army Area reported that Cambodian troops shelled three villages in Sa Kaeo with artillery, mortars and BM-21 rockets, and that two bomb traps were uncovered in one of the villages.

The First Army Area said Cambodia had stepped up attacks on the Sa Kaeo border area near three villages on Wednesday morning as follows:

  • Ban Khlong Phaeng, Ta Phraya district, Sa Kaeo province

 There were intermittent clashes involving artillery and mortar fire.

  • Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province

 There were intermittent clashes involving artillery and mortar fire, while Cambodian forces also fired BM-21 rockets into the village.

  • Ban Nong Chan, Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province

 There were intermittent clashes involving artillery and mortar fire.

A source from the First Army Area said Thai troops uncovered two bomb traps in Ban Nong Ya Kaeo as follows:

  • The first trap consisted of three projected grenades and a mortar shell.
  • The second trap consisted of dynamite and two 82mm recoilless rifle rounds.

The attacks prompted the Sa Kaeo provincial administration to issue a warning, urging members of the public to avoid using Highway No 348 from Kaew Phet Ploy to Chong Tako in Ta Phraya district, which leads to Non Din Daeng district in Buri Ram. The warning took immediate effect until further notice.
