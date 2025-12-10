Cambodia shells three villages in Sa Kaeo with artillery and rockets

The First Army Area reported that Cambodian troops shelled three villages in Sa Kaeo with artillery, mortars and BM-21 rockets, and that two bomb traps were uncovered in one of the villages.
The First Army Area said Cambodia had stepped up attacks on the Sa Kaeo border area near three villages on Wednesday morning as follows:
There were intermittent clashes involving artillery and mortar fire, while Cambodian forces also fired BM-21 rockets into the village.
A source from the First Army Area said Thai troops uncovered two bomb traps in Ban Nong Ya Kaeo as follows:
The attacks prompted the Sa Kaeo provincial administration to issue a warning, urging members of the public to avoid using Highway No 348 from Kaew Phet Ploy to Chong Tako in Ta Phraya district, which leads to Non Din Daeng district in Buri Ram. The warning took immediate effect until further notice.