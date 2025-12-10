Cambodia shells three villages in Sa Kaeo with artillery and rockets

The First Army Area reported that Cambodian troops shelled three villages in Sa Kaeo with artillery, mortars and BM-21 rockets, and that two bomb traps were uncovered in one of the villages.

The First Army Area said Cambodia had stepped up attacks on the Sa Kaeo border area near three villages on Wednesday morning as follows:

Ban Khlong Phaeng, Ta Phraya district, Sa Kaeo province

There were intermittent clashes involving artillery and mortar fire.