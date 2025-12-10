Cambodia hit Chong Bok and Chong An Ma with 80 drone sorties, BM-21 rockets and tank fire

The Second Army Area has detailed a night of heavy fighting along the Thai–Cambodian border, reporting that Cambodian forces launched more than 80 drone sorties, BM-21 rocket barrages and tank fire against Thai positions in Chong Bok and Chong An Ma.

In its 9am update on December 10, 2025, the Second Army Operations Centre said Cambodian troops had stepped up attacks in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani, focusing on Hill 677.

According to the report, Cambodia:

Sent over 80 drones towards Hill 677,

Fired BM-21 multiple rocket launchers in an attempt to seize the Phu Makua area, and

Used tanks and direct-fire weapons from positions on Preah Vihear to engage Thai forces around the Twin Stupas and Huai Ta Maria in Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket.

Thai forces responded by destroying an anti-drone site south of Chong Chom to support clearance operations against Cambodian troops in an area of mango plantations that had encroached across the operational line near Chong Raye.

The report added that Cambodian units also used BM-21 rockets to heavily shell the Prasat Khana area, “without regard for their own troops” deployed there to resist Thai efforts to secure the ground.