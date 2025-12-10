Cambodia hit Chong Bok and Chong An Ma with 80 drone sorties, BM-21 rockets and tank fire

The Second Army Area has detailed a night of heavy fighting along the Thai–Cambodian border, reporting that Cambodian forces launched more than 80 drone sorties, BM-21 rocket barrages and tank fire against Thai positions in Chong Bok and Chong An Ma.
In its 9am update on December 10, 2025, the Second Army Operations Centre said Cambodian troops had stepped up attacks in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani, focusing on Hill 677.
According to the report, Cambodia:
Thai forces responded by destroying an anti-drone site south of Chong Chom to support clearance operations against Cambodian troops in an area of mango plantations that had encroached across the operational line near Chong Raye.
The report added that Cambodian units also used BM-21 rockets to heavily shell the Prasat Khana area, “without regard for their own troops” deployed there to resist Thai efforts to secure the ground.
Evacuation and shelters
The Second Army said evacuations are continuing across four border provinces. As of the latest update, there are:
696 temporary shelters with 171,681 people staying in them, made up of:
In addition, 75 special shelters have been opened for vulnerable groups, housing 4,350 people:
To ease psychological stress, the Second Army has organised music performances, open-air film screenings and children’s activities at the shelters, including sports, ball pits, drawing and play areas, aiming to boost morale among evacuees, especially children.