Sa Kaeo opens 5 shelters for 180,000 evacuees

Sa Kaeo province has opened five temporary shelters to receive people fleeing intense clashes along the Thai–Cambodian border, after evacuating more than 180,000 residents from four frontier districts.

The First Army Region’s operations centre said the Burapha Task Force was now into its second day of operations in Sa Kaeo, maintaining pressure on targets while stressing its focus on defending Thai sovereignty and protecting civilians.

Nong Ya Kaew fully secured, anti-personnel mines found

Troops from Special Task Force 12 have completed operations to reassert control over Thai sovereign territory in Ban Nong Ya Kaew, Khok Sung district, securing the area since December 8, 2025. On the morning of December 9, clearance teams moved in to check the area in detail.

Troops detected a serious threat in the form of two PMN-2 anti-personnel landmines, fully armed and ready for use.

They also discovered two improvised explosive devices, built from RPG-2 rounds, 60mm mortar shells, 82mm recoilless rifle rounds and dynamite.

All devices were safely rendered harmless by explosive ordnance disposal teams.