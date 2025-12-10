China “earnestly hopes” Thailand and Cambodia will exercise restraint

The Facebook page of the Chinese Embassy in Thailand has posted comments from a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the escalating situation along the Thai–Cambodian border.

In response to questions from reporters, the spokesperson said that, as a friend and neighbour of both Thailand and Cambodia, China “earnestly hopes” the two countries will exercise restraint, move towards each other, and avoid any further escalation of tensions.

The spokesperson added that China would continue to “play a constructive role in its own way” to help ease tensions and support de-escalation along the border.