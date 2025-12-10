Thailand-Cambodia Crisis: Economic War Paralyzes $5 Billion Trade and Threatens Vast Gas Reserves

Border trade paralysis and the flight of 780,000 workers trigger economic shockwaves across Southeast Asia, indefinitely stalling a multi-trillion baht gas project.

The escalating border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia in 2025 has transcended a mere territorial dispute, morphing into a full-scale "Economic, Political, and Geopolitical War."

The clashes have inflicted profound and deepening economic wounds on both nations, with the indefinite halt of cross-border trade and the dark prognosis for a multi-trillion-baht energy project threatening regional stability.

The conflict's immediate consequence was the paralysis of trade at the vital Klong Luek–Poipet crossing, generating immense economic damage and disrupting established regional supply chains.

The crisis has simultaneously resulted in a severe shortage of Cambodian labour in Thailand and a catastrophic collapse of the border tourism sector following its designation as a "Conflict Zone."

The Road to Breakdown

Tensions initially flared following skirmishes in the Emerald Triangle, quickly escalating into the "Five-Day War" between 24 and 28 July.

The fighting caused at least 48 fatalities and forced over 300,000 civilians to evacuate from the border areas—violence levels that immediately destabilised the economic structures of both states.

A brief respite was offered by the signing of the Kuala Lumpur Peace Agreement on 26 October.

However, the truce proved brittle, lasting less than two months before an insidious series of bombings and reciprocal accusations led the Thai government to declare, "Peace is over."

This paved the way for aerial bombardments on 8 December and sustained armed confrontations along the 800-kilometre frontier that continue to this day.

