Five BM-21 rockets land in Buri Ram village, frightened woman passes out

About five BM-21 rockets landed in a village in Buri Ram’s Laharn Sai district on Tuesday morning, but no one was injured except a 55-year-old woman who fainted in fright, local villagers said.

Villagers and village defence volunteers said they had heard artillery and rocket fire from around 4am, before five BM-21 rockets fell into their village.

Fortunately, the rockets did not hit any houses but landed in rice fields and ponds. However, fragments from the rocket heads damaged more than 10 trees, cutting them down, and also damaged a house roof.

Most residents of Ban Wa village in Tambon Khao Din have already evacuated, leaving only about 30 villagers and village defence volunteers behind. The remaining villagers rushed to take cover in bunkers when they heard the explosions.