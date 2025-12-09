Five BM-21 rockets land in Buri Ram village, frightened woman passes out

About five BM-21 rockets landed in a village in Buri Ram’s Laharn Sai district on Tuesday morning, but no one was injured except a 55-year-old woman who fainted in fright, local villagers said.
Villagers and village defence volunteers said they had heard artillery and rocket fire from around 4am, before five BM-21 rockets fell into their village.
Fortunately, the rockets did not hit any houses but landed in rice fields and ponds. However, fragments from the rocket heads damaged more than 10 trees, cutting them down, and also damaged a house roof.
Most residents of Ban Wa village in Tambon Khao Din have already evacuated, leaving only about 30 villagers and village defence volunteers behind. The remaining villagers rushed to take cover in bunkers when they heard the explosions.
A woman identified as Prei, 55, who has a heart condition, became terrified and lost consciousness.
Village defence volunteers called a rescue foundation to send an ambulance, which took her to Prakhon Chai Hospital. Doctors later confirmed that she was safe.
Luan Buadprakhone, a village defence volunteer, said the rockets fell in the village area shortly after 8am, prompting volunteers and remaining villagers to run for cover in bunkers.
Luan said no one was injured apart from the woman who went into shock due to her heart condition. He added that it was the first time rockets had fallen in his village.
Another villager said he had heard the sound of artillery or rocket fire since 4am but did not expect shells to actually land in the village.
He added that most villagers had evacuated to a shelter and those who stayed behind were worried about their properties, pets and farm animals.