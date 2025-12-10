Thai and Cambodian strongmen trade threats as top generals step forward in high-stakes border showdown

Gen Phana remains at the main Army Operations Centre inside Army Headquarters, overseeing battlefield developments alongside the heads of personnel, intelligence, operations, logistics and civil affairs. Their task is to coordinate and direct operations from Army level down to tactical units to ensure speed, unity of command and maximum effectiveness.

Supporting them is a tight-knit circle of Prep School Class 26 generals, including Gen Chitsanupong Rodsiri, Army deputy chief; Gen Narongrit Kamphira, assistant Army chief; Gen Anupap Sirimontol, chief of staff to the commander; Lt Gen Teeranan Nandhakwang, Army intelligence chief; and the influential “Mae Thap Kung” Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, adviser to the Army commander and former Second Army chief.

Above them, in the joint command layer, Gen Ukrit Boontanon, Chief of Defence Forces, is coordinating the services under the “Chakrabongse Phuwanarot” and “Yutthabodin” operational plans, backed by Air Force Commander Air Chief Marshal Seksan Kantha and Navy Commander Admiral Pairote Fuangchan.

Hun Sen, visibly angered by what he views as a hardened Thai stance, has responded with an equally tough message. Citing Anutin’s declaration on the 11 points, he wrote:

“The Thai prime minister has announced he will use military force to seize 11 locations, even though we still do not clearly know where they are. To make it easier to find, and not difficult, all our armed units must respond at every point where we are attacked.”

He added that Cambodia is defending its territory from “strong fortifications and all types of weapons”, while describing Thai troops as attackers who cannot carry their fortifications with them:

“The aggressor cannot carry fortresses on their backs, and their heads are certainly not made of steel.”

Hun Sen also took aim at a “certain Thai general” – widely interpreted as Gen Chaiyapruek – who vowed to destroy Cambodia’s defence capacity in the long term:

“The words of this general are more powerful than those of the world’s great military and nuclear powers. We will not stand idly by and allow them to destroy us at will.”

In the days before the current clashes, Hun Sen publicly showcased his own frontline commanders, including Gen Hing Bun Heang, commander of the Bodyguard Headquarters (BHQ), and Gen Srey Duk, deputy Army commander and commander of the 3rd Division, who had previously been rumoured to have been wounded or killed in the first round of F-16 bombing.

These key officers were photographed standing in formation with Deputy Prime Minister Hun Many during an inspection of troops along the Preah Vihear border last week. Hun Sen has also been pictured chairing video conferences with Defence Minister Tea Banh and senior field commanders, directing operations after the December 7 clash at Phlan Hin Paet Kon.

Cambodia’s main command post is reported to be at Pei Ta Di near Preah Vihear, where Gen Srey Duk is acting as the tactical commander in charge of the current operation.

This latest round of fighting between the Thai military and the forces of Hun Sen is shaping up to be unlike previous border flare-ups. With sovereignty, national honour, and the perceived long-term military capability of both armies at stake, the conflict has moved far beyond a routine frontier skirmish – and neither side appears ready to back down.