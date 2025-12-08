Hun Sen takes command of Thai–Cambodian border fighting

Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian Senate, posted photos and a statement on Monday (December 8), at 9.13am, following clashes along the Thai–Cambodian border that had flared up in the early hours of the morning.
The images showed him in an online meeting with the defence minister and commanders of the various armed forces.
Hun Sen alleged that “the aggressor” had used all kinds of weapons to fire at Cambodian forces from last night through to this morning, to provoke Cambodia into battle and undermine both the ceasefire agreement and the Cambodia–Thailand peace declaration.
He said all front-line units must show restraint, claiming that the aggressor had been firing every type of weapon at Cambodian forces since the previous night in an attempt to draw them into combat and to destroy the ceasefire and the bilateral peace declaration.
Hun Sen added that the line of defence had already been defined, and instructed commanders at all levels to educate their soldiers and officials, as well as to help civilians fleeing dangerous areas to move into safe zones.
“I have cancelled all other programmes to directly command the armed forces against this aggression. Please inform both domestic and foreign guests that I am unable to receive them,” he said.
Hun Sen also said Cambodian athletes, due to compete at the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand, should travel and take part in the competition as normal.