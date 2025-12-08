Army says air operations are self-defence as Cambodian attacks widen along border

Army spokesman Major General Winthai Suvaree has stressed that Thailand’s use of air power along the Thai–Cambodian border is a self-defence measure carried out strictly under rules of engagement, after Cambodian forces allegedly opened fire first in multiple areas.
Winthai said Thai retaliatory fire has been conducted in line with the principle of self-defence and within tightly controlled rules on the use of force, with every strike directed only at military targets that have clearly threatened or attacked Thai forces in the area.
Intelligence reports indicate that Cambodian troops have reinforced frontline units with additional manpower, equipment and fire-support weapons. There are also indications that Cambodian forces have plotted long-range fire deeper into Thai territory, including areas near Buriram airport and around a hospital in Prasat district, about 30 kilometres from the border. This, he said, reflects a rapidly evolving situation and a high level of risk for residents in the wider area.
He added that Cambodia’s behaviour in recent months shows repeated attempts to violate ceasefire understandings, particularly through the covert use of landmines in areas where Thai teams are tasked with clearance operations. This has repeatedly obstructed Thai engineers and exposed them to lethal risk, raising concern that the Cambodian side may intend to cause casualties among Thai personnel through these mines.
Given the deteriorating security in rear areas, the Second Army Area coordinated with civil authorities and local administrations to evacuate residents from at-risk zones from yesterday evening. Winthai said the evacuation had now been carried out as planned, helping to keep the impact on civilians within a limited area.
In the pre-dawn hours, however, the situation escalated sharply. From around 5am, Cambodian forces opened fire at several locations using a variety of weapons, including small arms, artillery and other fire-support systems. Thai troops suffered casualties in the Chong Bok area, with one fatality confirmed and an additional unconfirmed death still under verification.
Cambodia has also expanded the fighting to several other points, including Chong An Ma, Huai Ta Maria, Prasat Khana, Prasat Ta Kwai and Prasat Ta Mueang. Thailand, Winthai said, has had to respond in line with contingency plans, focusing on strikes against Cambodian military bases and fire-support positions. The Army has also coordinated with the Royal Thai Air Force to deploy air power to disrupt attacks, which he described as a necessary self-defence measure in response to sustained Cambodian fire.
Winthai stressed that Thai air operations target only clearly identified military objectives with high precision and strictly limited scope, in order to halt Cambodia’s use of heavy weapons that previously caused damage in Thai civilian areas during incidents in July. Intelligence suggests that some of the structures struck were command posts and control centres for Cambodian unmanned aerial vehicles.
The Army Commander has ordered all units to raise their tactical readiness to respond to any form of threat, with top priority given to minimising casualties among Thai troops and civilians. The main operational objective is to destroy Cambodian fire-support systems, which he called the direct source of danger to Thai soldiers and local people.
Security measures at critical sites such as airports and hospitals have been elevated in line with standard military protocols. The Thai side insists that all use of force remains within international norms and confined to the border area, to avoid civilian harm and to prevent the situation from triggering international pressure.
Initial reports indicate that damage from the morning shelling has been confined to agricultural land, with no civilian injuries so far. The Army will provide updated information on wounded and fallen soldiers, as well as conditions in evacuation centres, in due course.
Winthai reiterated that the situation remains one of active confrontation that requires necessary countermeasures. While Thailand is strictly controlling the scale of force used, it is prepared to take proactive action to stop threats and defensive measures to shield civilians as much as possible under the current tense border conditions.