Army says air operations are self-defence as Cambodian attacks widen along border

He added that Cambodia’s behaviour in recent months shows repeated attempts to violate ceasefire understandings, particularly through the covert use of landmines in areas where Thai teams are tasked with clearance operations. This has repeatedly obstructed Thai engineers and exposed them to lethal risk, raising concern that the Cambodian side may intend to cause casualties among Thai personnel through these mines.

Given the deteriorating security in rear areas, the Second Army Area coordinated with civil authorities and local administrations to evacuate residents from at-risk zones from yesterday evening. Winthai said the evacuation had now been carried out as planned, helping to keep the impact on civilians within a limited area.

In the pre-dawn hours, however, the situation escalated sharply. From around 5am, Cambodian forces opened fire at several locations using a variety of weapons, including small arms, artillery and other fire-support systems. Thai troops suffered casualties in the Chong Bok area, with one fatality confirmed and an additional unconfirmed death still under verification.

Cambodia has also expanded the fighting to several other points, including Chong An Ma, Huai Ta Maria, Prasat Khana, Prasat Ta Kwai and Prasat Ta Mueang. Thailand, Winthai said, has had to respond in line with contingency plans, focusing on strikes against Cambodian military bases and fire-support positions. The Army has also coordinated with the Royal Thai Air Force to deploy air power to disrupt attacks, which he described as a necessary self-defence measure in response to sustained Cambodian fire.