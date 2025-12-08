Second Army Area says Cambodia trains weapons on airport, hospital

There was also movement of RM-70 multiple rocket launchers into Chom Krosan district of Preah Vihear province at about 0.00am, as well as the detection of BM-21 and Type-90B multiple rocket launchers in Krong Samraong, Oddar Meanchey province, at around 1am.

Pre-dawn attacks along Thai–Cambodian border

At about 5am, Cambodian troops opened fire on Thai military positions at Chong An Ma in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani, the Second Army Area said.

Then, at around 6am, Cambodian forces launched salvos of projectile weapons at Thai positions. Thai troops returned fire in line with the rules of engagement. All Thai soldiers were reported safe in the 6am attack, according to the statement.

The Second Army Area said Cambodia had raised its level of military readiness to the highest level after the clash with Thai troops at Phlan Hin Paet Kon in Si Sa Ket on Sunday. Cambodian forces had reinforced outposts, built additional bunkers and prepared to receive high-ranking commanders who would be deployed to direct combat operations. Cambodia had also begun evacuating its own citizens from border areas, it added.

Tens of thousands evacuated from Thai border provinces

As of the time of the announcement, the Second Army Area said that about 70% of residents in four provinces along the border had been evacuated, with 35,623 villagers sheltering in temporary evacuation centres.

It added that one villager had died during the evacuation in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani.

