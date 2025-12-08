Two injured soldiers airlifted to hospital in Ubon Ratchathani

Two of four soldiers injured in an attack by Cambodian troops on Monday morning were airlifted to Fort Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital, the Royal Thai Army announced.

The two were among four soldiers wounded when Cambodian troops opened fire on their position at Chong Bok Pass in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani at 7am. The attack also killed one Thai soldier.

At 9.45am, the army used a Bell 212 helicopter to transport the two seriously injured soldiers from Nam Yuen district to Fort Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital.