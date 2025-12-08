Two injured soldiers airlifted to hospital in Ubon Ratchathani

MONDAY, DECEMBER 08, 2025

Two of four Thai soldiers wounded in a Cambodian attack at Chong Bok Pass are airlifted to Fort Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital as Sa Kaeo evacuations continue.

Two of four soldiers injured in an attack by Cambodian troops on Monday morning were airlifted to Fort Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital, the Royal Thai Army announced.

The two were among four soldiers wounded when Cambodian troops opened fire on their position at Chong Bok Pass in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani at 7am. The attack also killed one Thai soldier.

At 9.45am, the army used a Bell 212 helicopter to transport the two seriously injured soldiers from Nam Yuen district to Fort Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital.

An ambulance manned by army medics picked up the two injured soldiers at the field of the 22nd Army Circle and rushed them to the intensive care unit of the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Burapha Taskforce reported at 10.15am the progress of the evacuation of villagers in Sa Kaeo as follows:

  • Ta Phraya district: 60%
  • Khok Sung district: 70%
  • Aranyaprathet district: 50%
  • Klong Had district: 60%
     

