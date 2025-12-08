Thai army moves to retake Prasat Ta Kwai after destroying Hill 350 cable route

Thai forces are preparing to reclaim Prasat Ta Kwai after successfully destroying a cable transport system on Hill 350, cutting a key Cambodian resupply and weapons route. The army has reiterated its commitment to fully protecting civilians and Thailand’s sovereignty.

At 9.20am on December 8, 2025, the Second Army Area reported on the situation along the Thai–Cambodian border, confirming that the cable system on Hill 350, located to the west of Prasat Ta Kwai in Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin province, at a distance of about 300 metres, had been destroyed.

The move has severed a major logistical and arms supply line. The army stressed that it will continue to use all available capabilities to safeguard the Thai people and defend the nation’s territorial integrity.