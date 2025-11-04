Gen Nattaphon vows "No compromise, no resolution" until Thailand reclaims Prasat Ta Kwai

On November 4, 2025, Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit, the Minister of Defence, firmly addressed the ongoing situation concerning Prasat Ta Kwai in Surin Province. In a press briefing, he declared that “this issue will not be resolved until Prasat Ta Kwai is returned to Thailand,” underlining the military's commitment to reclaiming the site.
Gen Nattaphon confirmed that the Cabinet has not discussed the matter of Prasat Ta Kwai and reiterated that it remains part of Thailand. He further explained that discussions about releasing 18 prisoners are still underway, but he emphasized that no other topics, including border gate openings, will be addressed until the Prasat Ta Kwai issue is resolved.
The Thai government has already raised concerns with Cambodia regarding violations of the Geneva Convention, as Cambodia has used the site as a military base and laid landmines around it—both breaches of international law. He stressed that Thailand will not accept Cambodia’s control over Prasat Ta Kwai.
When asked whether the issue of prisoners would be used to leverage negotiations on the temple, Gen Nattaphon confirmed that no talks would occur until the situation with Prasat Ta Kwai is fully resolved. He reiterated that there would be no discussions regarding border gate openings until all issues, including Prasat Ta Kwai, are settled.
Regarding Prasat Khana, located in Kap Choeng district, he mentioned that additional discussions would be required. However, he emphasized that Prasat Ta Kwai would be prioritized. “We need to resolve everything before returning to normal,” he explained.
Gen Nattaphon also confirmed that Thailand will bring the issue to international organizations, accusing Cambodia of breaching both the Geneva and Ottawa Conventions, and reiterated Thailand’s firm stance on reclaiming its land.
In response to groups planning rallies to reclaim Prasat Ta Kwai, Gen Nattaphon expressed understanding of their passion for national sovereignty but urged patience. He pointed out that the issue has been ongoing for years and must be addressed gradually. He assured the public that the military is determined but will proceed carefully.
He also confirmed that safety measures are in place, as landmines still pose a risk. Landmine clearance will be completed by November 17, after which further investigations into temporary border markers will take place.
Gen Nattaphon concluded by reaffirming the military’s commitment to ensuring Thailand's sovereignty over its land, promising that the issue will not be left unresolved.