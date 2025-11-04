Gen Nattaphon vows "No compromise, no resolution" until Thailand reclaims Prasat Ta Kwai





On November 4, 2025, Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit, the Minister of Defence, firmly addressed the ongoing situation concerning Prasat Ta Kwai in Surin Province. In a press briefing, he declared that “this issue will not be resolved until Prasat Ta Kwai is returned to Thailand,” underlining the military's commitment to reclaiming the site.

Gen Nattaphon confirmed that the Cabinet has not discussed the matter of Prasat Ta Kwai and reiterated that it remains part of Thailand. He further explained that discussions about releasing 18 prisoners are still underway, but he emphasized that no other topics, including border gate openings, will be addressed until the Prasat Ta Kwai issue is resolved.

The Thai government has already raised concerns with Cambodia regarding violations of the Geneva Convention, as Cambodia has used the site as a military base and laid landmines around it—both breaches of international law. He stressed that Thailand will not accept Cambodia’s control over Prasat Ta Kwai.

When asked whether the issue of prisoners would be used to leverage negotiations on the temple, Gen Nattaphon confirmed that no talks would occur until the situation with Prasat Ta Kwai is fully resolved. He reiterated that there would be no discussions regarding border gate openings until all issues, including Prasat Ta Kwai, are settled.