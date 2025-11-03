Deputy 2nd Army commander offers two options to reclaim Prasat Ta Kwai temple: “Fast but bloody, or slow but sure”

He told citizens they can judge a prime minister’s performance over a four-month term: if the PM does well, vote for him; if not, do not. “No prime minister would knowingly harm the country — they know their record is on the line,” he said.

The deputy army commander added that the security forces have been instructed to monitor the border while negotiations continue. He stressed that today’s soldiers are not the same as those of the past: once, soldiers on opposite sides were mates who drank together and let things slide; now, “modern soldiers don’t even want to talk when they see me.” He warned that talks must be taken seriously — if agreements are not honoured, there will be consequences.

Asked whether Thailand would be able to retake Prasat Ta Kwai in Phanom Dong Rak district of Surin province, Maj Gen Nutt said the terrain disadvantages Thai forces and a direct assault could cost “hundreds” of soldiers’ lives. “Would we accept that?” he asked. He stressed that while control is currently compromised, the country has not lost the site permanently.

He outlined two options to recover the temple:



• First option — immediate military recapture: a direct assault that would be fast but would risk heavy casualties.

• Second option — slower, technology-led approach: use radar and other survey technologies to verify and document the territory — as was done in Ban Nong Chan, Sa Kaeo — then proceed based on the evidence. This route would take longer but be safer and more certain.

Maj Gen Nutt said the armed forces would prioritise urgent measures while pursuing the methodical approach for longer-term resolution, and he expressed confidence that Prasat Ta Kwai will eventually be returned to Thai control by one method or another.