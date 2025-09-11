Four suspected MD82B landmines found near Prasat Ta Kwai; Thai forces on alert

The 2nd Army Area on Wednesday reported discovering four suspected MD82B landmines in the Chong Tik Boa area, west of Prasat Ta Kwai in Surin Province, approximately three metres from the tactical barbed-wire line.

Authorities believe a fifth mine may be present nearby, as indicated by signals from a mine-detection device.

The area where the mines were found is a path frequently used by Cambodian troops to patrol and approach the Thai tactical barbed-wire line, the army said.

The discovery represents a breach of the ceasefire agreement signed by both countries at the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on August 7, 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Both Thai and Cambodian forces continue to maintain positions along their defensive lines. Thai troops have been deployed at observation points to monitor enemy movements and prepare for any necessary response.

