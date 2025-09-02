Caretaker defence minister vows to shoot on sight Cambodian troops planting bomb traps

Thai defence minister issues stern warning

The caretaker defence minister has vowed that Thai soldiers will open fire on Cambodian troops caught planting bomb traps on Thai soil. He also assured the public that Thailand’s political uncertainty would not weaken border security.

Gen Nattapon Narkphanit, caretaker deputy defence minister who is also acting as caretaker defence minister, said he had received a Royal Thai Army (RTA) report confirming that a makeshift bomb trap, fashioned from a mortar shell, was discovered near Prasat Ta Kwai in Surin on Sunday.

According to him, evidence indicated the device was laid by Cambodian troops.