RTA confirms orders to fire at Cambodian soldiers planting landmines

Winthai further highlighted the army's focus on landmine issues, as Cambodia has attempted to distort facts, claiming the mines were remnants of past conflicts.

He pointed out that clear evidence, including photos and videos from over 20 Cambodian soldiers’ phones, proves the mines were recently planted. These materials, collected by the Ministry of Justice's forensic office, can be used to verify the facts with international organisations.

“The army will emphasise the issue of landmines because it is of significant concern to Thailand, not only for military units but also for the general public who remain worried about this threat,” Winthai said.

When asked whether the approval to return fire would deter further encroachments, or if there was a risk of retaliatory fire escalating the situation, Winthai stated that such actions would fall within the rules of engagement, as it is clear that Cambodian soldiers are intruding to harm Thai troops.

He explained that self-defence measures could be justified when lives are at risk.

He acknowledged that, should Thai forces return fire, there is a possibility that Cambodian forces might retaliate, though the specifics would depend on the circumstances. However, Winthai reiterated that the situation indicates a clear threat to Thai troops' safety, thus justifying self-defence in line with international law.

When questioned about whether such actions would be considered a breach of the ceasefire, Winthai assured that the Thai military remains committed to the ceasefire agreement, as it is a bilateral initiative between the two governments. However, he stressed that Thailand does not rule out self-defence under these circumstances.