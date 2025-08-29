RTA confirms orders to fire at Cambodian soldiers planting landmines

Speaking at a press conference on Friday (August 29), Winthai stressed that despite being in a ceasefire period, the Thai military retains the right to defend itself.
He clarified that the situation in the Second Army Area remains tense, with soldiers remaining on high alert to safeguard national sovereignty, as they have in the past.
Winthai noted that despite the ceasefire agreement, there have been repeated attempts by Cambodian forces to plant landmines in the area, with three separate incidents of weaponry being used against Thai forces.
Although the Thai military controls the area, careful vigilance is necessary, as intelligence suggests Cambodian forces are still infiltrating the region with the intent to harm Thai soldiers through landmine placements, he said.
Additionally, drone threats remain, although with reduced frequency. Disinformation continues to circulate.
Winthai further highlighted the army's focus on landmine issues, as Cambodia has attempted to distort facts, claiming the mines were remnants of past conflicts.
He pointed out that clear evidence, including photos and videos from over 20 Cambodian soldiers’ phones, proves the mines were recently planted. These materials, collected by the Ministry of Justice's forensic office, can be used to verify the facts with international organisations.
“The army will emphasise the issue of landmines because it is of significant concern to Thailand, not only for military units but also for the general public who remain worried about this threat,” Winthai said.
When asked whether the approval to return fire would deter further encroachments, or if there was a risk of retaliatory fire escalating the situation, Winthai stated that such actions would fall within the rules of engagement, as it is clear that Cambodian soldiers are intruding to harm Thai troops.
He explained that self-defence measures could be justified when lives are at risk.
He acknowledged that, should Thai forces return fire, there is a possibility that Cambodian forces might retaliate, though the specifics would depend on the circumstances. However, Winthai reiterated that the situation indicates a clear threat to Thai troops' safety, thus justifying self-defence in line with international law.
When questioned about whether such actions would be considered a breach of the ceasefire, Winthai assured that the Thai military remains committed to the ceasefire agreement, as it is a bilateral initiative between the two governments. However, he stressed that Thailand does not rule out self-defence under these circumstances.
RTA expresses concerns over Ban Nong Chan
Winthai also addressed the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border in Ban Nong Chan, Sa Kaeo province, following the imposition of martial law, confirming no unusual reports so far.
He explained that the martial law measures are meant to control the area and ensure security, as there is a risk of unrest.
This precaution aims to regulate access to the area and ensure greater vigilance, particularly regarding civilians from both Thailand and Cambodia. There is also a possibility of clashes between the two populations, though no one wants this to escalate further, as it could lead to broader tensions.
Winthai reassured that Thai authorities are coordinating with civilian influencers to prevent confrontation, with civilian movement under control and close cooperation with authorities.
Regarding the border fence in Sa Kaeo, Winthai stated that it could be built in areas where order has been restored, though the matter depends on which unit is assigned the task. He also noted that many areas remain disputed, and the operational boundary between the two countries is not yet accepted by both sides.
When asked whether Thailand could use force to remove Cambodian citizens from Ban Nong Chan if bilateral talks fail, Winthai said it remains a possibility. However, any action would need to be carried out carefully and cautiously due to the civilian involvement.
He said Cambodia has been attempting to use international platforms to pressure Thailand, but this has been unsuccessful so far. Thailand, he added, is fully prepared and can justify its actions as legitimate.
Winthai acknowledged the military's concern over the situation and emphasized the importance of careful decision-making to avoid creating future issues that could complicate future problem-solving efforts.
Although it is unclear whether the RTA or RTAF will be responsible for the border fence construction, Winthai stated that the fence could help clearly delineate areas and combat illegal activities using natural routes.