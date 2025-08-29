Royal Thai Army confirms PM case won’t impact Thai-Cambodian border

He emphasised that the army’s operations are guided by its role and not dependent on individual leadership.
Speaking at a press conference following the Constitutional Court’s ruling on the leaked audio case involving Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Winthai stated that there would be no impact on the army’s work. The military continues to receive support from the administration, allowing it to function within its defined framework without political interference.
When asked whether the government’s continuity or change would affect the army’s work, Winthai responded, “No, because the Royal Thai Army operates within its own functional framework, which is not involved with administrative tasks.”
Regarding potential changes in high-ranking military positions, including the reshuffling of Army Area Commanders, Winthai downplayed concerns over disruptions in operations. He explained that the military operates based on the policies set by the army chief, with positions being defined by roles rather than individuals.
When asked about the potential duration of the border situation with Cambodia, Winthai acknowledged the current uncertainty. However, he assured that the army, particularly the First and Second Army Areas, is fully prepared to handle any situation that arises.