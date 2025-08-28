Second Army accuses Cambodia of throwing landmines into Thai territory

This statement followed a series of incidents in which Thai soldiers stepped on landmines while patrolling. Since July, there have been five such cases, resulting in five soldiers losing their legs and several others being injured.
On August 27, a sixth incident occurred at coordinates UA 24542 87382, leaving one soldier severely injured with the loss of a leg and two others lightly wounded. A further two PMN-2 landmines were found nearby.
The site is just 200 metres east of where another PMN-2 mine had been discovered on August 21. The surrounding areas of Ta Muen and Ta Kwai temples have previously seen three landmine incidents involving Thai soldiers — one before the ceasefire agreement and two afterwards.
Thai authorities also reported at least two attempts by Cambodian forces to plant landmines in Thai territory. On August 21, a PMN-2 mine was found discarded between barbed-wire fences, and on August 22, three PMN-2 mines were thrown across the wire into Thailand.
The Second Army stressed that these acts are clear evidence of Cambodia’s insincerity in honouring the ceasefire commitments agreed at the General Border Committee (GBC) and Regional Border Committee (RBC) meetings.
They also constitute a violation of the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use, stockpiling, production, transfer and retention of anti-personnel mines.
The statement concluded that such actions not only defy the principles of peaceful conduct but also pose a major obstacle to the pursuit of lasting peace along the Thai–Cambodian border.