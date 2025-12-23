Army condemns Cambodia for BM-21 strike on Sa Kaeo civilian area, eight injured

The Royal Thai Army has condemned Cambodia for firing BM-21 multiple rocket launchers into a civilian area in Sa Kaeo province, injuring eight people and damaging several homes.

Army spokesman Major General Winthai Suvaree said that at about 4pm on December 22, 2025, Cambodian forces fired BM-21 rockets into Ban Nong Samet in Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo — an area of Thai civilian homes and community buildings, not a military zone.

He said the attack amounted to indiscriminate use of force and represented a serious failure of humanitarian responsibility.

A total of eight people were injured in the strike: seven civilians and one police officer who was on duty providing security in the community. Several victims sustained severe injuries from shrapnel and blast effects.

Among them, a 71-year-old man suffered critical injuries from shrapnel and the blast, including a deep laceration across his back, and was transferred to Sa Kaeo Hospital.

Three other victims were also reported seriously injured:

A 73-year-old woman sustained blast injuries to her left shoulder and head and complained of ringing in her ears.

A 55-year-old woman suffered a severe laceration to her right ankle, deep to the bone, with fractures and exposed bone, as well as a large laceration on her left leg.

A 43-year-old man sustained a large laceration to the head and was unable to recall the incident.

These three were treated at Khok Sung Hospital, Winthai said, attributing the injuries to the destructive power of rocket fire directed into a populated area.

The attack also damaged multiple homes, leaving some residents unable to live normally and causing severe hardship in the community.