Army condemns Cambodia for BM-21 strike on Sa Kaeo civilian area, eight injured

The Royal Thai Army has condemned Cambodia for firing BM-21 multiple rocket launchers into a civilian area in Sa Kaeo province, injuring eight people and damaging several homes.
Army spokesman Major General Winthai Suvaree said that at about 4pm on December 22, 2025, Cambodian forces fired BM-21 rockets into Ban Nong Samet in Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo — an area of Thai civilian homes and community buildings, not a military zone.
He said the attack amounted to indiscriminate use of force and represented a serious failure of humanitarian responsibility.
A total of eight people were injured in the strike: seven civilians and one police officer who was on duty providing security in the community. Several victims sustained severe injuries from shrapnel and blast effects.
Among them, a 71-year-old man suffered critical injuries from shrapnel and the blast, including a deep laceration across his back, and was transferred to Sa Kaeo Hospital.
Three other victims were also reported seriously injured:
These three were treated at Khok Sung Hospital, Winthai said, attributing the injuries to the destructive power of rocket fire directed into a populated area.
The attack also damaged multiple homes, leaving some residents unable to live normally and causing severe hardship in the community.
Winthai said the use of BM-21 rockets — a high-destructive-power weapon — against civilians is unacceptable under any circumstances and shows a disregard for civilian lives, safety and human dignity.
The army called on Cambodia to halt the use of force against civilian areas and to recognise the severe impact on innocent people. It also said it reserves the right to take appropriate action to protect public safety and national sovereignty.