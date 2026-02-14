Corrections Department identifies new inmate suspected of monkeypox

On February 14, 2026, the Department of Corrections issued a statement confirming that an inmate at Thonburi Special Prison showed symptoms consistent with monkeypox and was promptly transferred to the Corrections Hospital for treatment. The inmate, who entered the prison on January 20, 2026, exhibited high fever and necrotic tissue on the foot, prompting medical staff to suspect monkeypox. The condition was later confirmed through a laboratory test, leading to immediate action.

The prison has since isolated the high-risk inmates and implemented the “Bubble and Seal” approach to prevent the spread of the virus. This includes quarantining newly admitted inmates, reviewing their medical history, and closely monitoring for symptoms such as fever, sore throat, muscle pain, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, and the appearance of fluid-filled blisters or pustules.

As of now, no other inmates have been reported with monkeypox symptoms. The Department of Corrections, Corrections Hospital, Thonburi Special Prison, the Ministry of Public Health, and the Department of Disease Control are working together to manage and monitor the situation closely. The Department of Corrections has instructed all prisons and detention centers to strictly follow the health guidelines and procedures set by the Ministry of Public Health to prevent further outbreaks.