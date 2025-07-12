Thailand reports 40 monkeypox cases in 2025, urges high-risk groups to practise safe sex

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC), under the Ministry of Public Health, has confirmed a total of 40 monkeypox cases nationwide in 2025. While the number remains well below previous years, officials are urging those in high-risk groups to remain vigilant and adhere to prevention guidelines—particularly by using condoms during sex.
The DDC stated that monkeypox transmission in 2025 is not as widespread as in 2024, which saw 176 cases, and significantly lower than 2023, when 676 cases were reported. To date, the total number of deaths linked to monkeypox in Thailand stands at 13, accumulated since the first confirmed case.
Most infections remain concentrated among high-risk groups. Although the strain circulating in Thailand is considered mild, authorities are closely monitoring international arrivals due to the risk of more severe variants entering the country.
The DDC stressed that practising safe sex—including consistent condom use—can significantly reduce the risk of monkeypox and also protect against other sexually transmitted infections such as HIV and syphilis, the latter of which is seeing a notable rise in cases.
1. Avoid close contact: Refrain from physical contact with anyone showing signs of rash or skin lesions.
2. Practice safer sex: This is a major risk factor. Avoid casual or unprotected sex, especially with individuals returning from Africa. Always use condoms.
3. Maintain personal hygiene: Wash hands frequently with soap or alcohol-based sanitisers.
4. Don’t share personal items: Avoid sharing towels, bedding, or eating utensils.
5. Isolate if at risk: If returning from regions such as Central or East Africa or the Middle East and awaiting test results, isolate personal belongings and wear a mask when near others.
The government is continuing to monitor the situation closely and advises the public to stay informed, take precautions seriously, and seek medical advice if any symptoms appear.