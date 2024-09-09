Suspected mpox case in Mon State tests negative, health officials confirm

The patient’s samples were collected and sent to the National Health Laboratory in Yangon for testing, and the results came back negative, a source from the Kyaikto Township Health Department confirmed.
The source continued, "The suspected patient found on the passenger vehicle had a fever, body aches, and clear fluid-filled blisters on his body, which resembled monkeypox symptoms. Therefore, samples from the blisters were collected and sent to the National Health Laboratory in Yangon. By the afternoon of September 6, the test results confirmed the patient was negative for the mpox virus."
The clear fluid-filled blisters found on the patient were identified as a secondary skin condition caused by an underlying immune deficiency. The patient has since received treatment, according to the same source.
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox an international public health emergency on August 14.
Mpox can be transmitted through animals or human-to-human contact, according to statements released by the Ministry of Health.
Symptoms of suspected monkeypox include rashes on the face, mouth, hands, feet, groin, and genital areas, fluid-filled blisters, fever, a body temperature of 38.5°C (101.3°F) or higher, swollen lymph nodes, sore throat, headache, muscle pain, back pain, and fatigue. These symptoms typically develop between 1 to 21 days after exposure to the virus, according to the Ministry of Health's announcements.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network