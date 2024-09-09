Suspected mpox case in Mon State tests negative, health officials confirm

The patient’s samples were collected and sent to the National Health Laboratory in Yangon for testing, and the results came back negative, a source from the Kyaikto Township Health Department confirmed.

The source continued, "The suspected patient found on the passenger vehicle had a fever, body aches, and clear fluid-filled blisters on his body, which resembled monkeypox symptoms. Therefore, samples from the blisters were collected and sent to the National Health Laboratory in Yangon. By the afternoon of September 6, the test results confirmed the patient was negative for the mpox virus."