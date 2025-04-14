Kunlavut Becomes First Thai Man to Win Badminton Asia Championships

Kunlavut Vitidsarn wrote a new chapter in Thai badminton history on Sunday as he became the first Thai male player to win the men’s singles title at the Badminton Asia Championships, following a victory over China's Lu Guangzu in the final in Ningbo.

The match ended midway through the second game when Lu was forced to retire due to a back injury, trailing 11-6. Kunlavut had already taken the first game 21-12 with dominant court coverage and well-placed smashes.