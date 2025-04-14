Kunlavut Becomes First Thai Man to Win Badminton Asia Championships

Kunlavut Vitidsarn wrote a new chapter in Thai badminton history on Sunday as he became the first Thai male player to win the men’s singles title at the Badminton Asia Championships, following a victory over China's Lu Guangzu in the final in Ningbo.
The match ended midway through the second game when Lu was forced to retire due to a back injury, trailing 11-6. Kunlavut had already taken the first game 21-12 with dominant court coverage and well-placed smashes.
Vitidsarn, currently ranked World No. 5 by the Badminton World Federation (BWF), is projected to rise to World No. 2, the highest ranking of his career, pending the official update on April 15.
With the win, Kunlavut earned $35,000 (approximately 1.19 million baht), while runner-up Lu Guangzu took home $17,000. This marks the fourth overall title for Thailand at the Asian Championships but the first in men’s singles, breaking new ground after Boonsak Ponsana’s runner-up finish in 2006. The previous Asian champion from Thailand was Ratchanok Intanon, who won the women’s singles gold medal in 2015.
Kunlavut’s next appearance will be at the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2025, a world mixed team championship to be held in Xiamen, China, from April 27 to May 4. Thailand has been drawn into Group A alongside hosts and defending champions China, Hong Kong, and Algeria.