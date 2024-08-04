Kunlavut Secures Thailand’s Historic Olympic Badminton Medal

“I tried to play point by point, not thinking ahead about the results, as that could have made me lose focus,” said the 23-year-old current world champion. “Overall, it was a good match from my side, even though there were still some lapses which were a result of me thinking about the outcome. I was trying to be a bit more aggressive, as the air ventilation wouldn’t suit a passive game.”

The badminton icon now stands a shot at winning a gold medal, provided he prevails over his next and most challenging opponent, defending champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, in the final showdown set for 7:30 PM Bangkok time on August 5. Kunlavut trails the former world No 1 with a 1-7 head-to-head record.

“As I have said many times earlier, it will be very difficult to win a medal in my first Olympics. But as I’m in the final now, if possible, I’d love to win the gold for our country. No matter who I have to play in the final, they are all top players and the level is not so different. I will do my best. Anything can happen in the Olympics.”



