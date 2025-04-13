Hippo dolls delight Songkran travellers at Suvarnabhumi Airport

SUNDAY, APRIL 13, 2025

Passengers collecting their luggage at Suvarnabhumi Airport between April 11 and 17 will receive special souvenirs — plush dolls of Moo Deng, a baby pygmy hippopotamus.

The giveaway is part of a series of Songkran celebrations at the airport, which also includes Thai cultural performances and the distribution of festive gifts. The activities are aimed at creating a warm and joyful atmosphere for travellers during Thailand’s most significant festival.

Kirati Kitmanawat, President of Airports of Thailand (AOT), said the initiative is designed to make passengers’ journeys vibrant, memorable and filled with smiles.

“Songkran is a meaningful festival for Thai people and a wonderful opportunity to showcase Thai culture and identity to visitors from around the world,” he said. “AOT pays close attention to every detail to ensure that all passengers enjoy convenience, happiness and lasting memories.”

Suvarnabhumi Airport is expected to welcome up to 1.3 million passengers during the Songkran period. In preparation, the airport has enhanced its services, security measures, traffic flow, and flight management systems to ensure smooth operations throughout the festive week.

 

 

