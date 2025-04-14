Bangkok Cleans Up with Recycled Bottle Vests for Street Sweepers

Mr. Pornprom Vikitsreth, the Governor of Bangkok's Sustainability Advisor, announced the initial delivery of 350 of these redesigned vests to the Thon Buri district for a trial period.

The "Wonderful Hands Bangkok: Separate to Give to Street Sweepers" initiative sees the BMA collaborate with the Wonderful Hands Foundation and other partners to encourage residents and businesses to segregate their waste, specifically No. 1 (PET) plastic bottles.

For every eleven 600ml clear plastic bottles collected, one of these innovative vests is produced at a tailoring cost of 400 Baht.

This second version of the vest features a practical hooded design, a direct response to feedback from cleaning personnel who found the previous long-sleeved, full-body reflective suits ("Wib Wab" suits) to be uncomfortably hot and lacking breathability.

