Bangkok Cleans Up with Recycled Bottle Vests for Street Sweepers

Mr. Pornprom Vikitsreth, the Governor of Bangkok's Sustainability Advisor, announced the initial delivery of 350 of these redesigned vests to the Thon Buri district for a trial period.
The "Wonderful Hands Bangkok: Separate to Give to Street Sweepers" initiative sees the BMA collaborate with the Wonderful Hands Foundation and other partners to encourage residents and businesses to segregate their waste, specifically No. 1 (PET) plastic bottles.
For every eleven 600ml clear plastic bottles collected, one of these innovative vests is produced at a tailoring cost of 400 Baht.
This second version of the vest features a practical hooded design, a direct response to feedback from cleaning personnel who found the previous long-sleeved, full-body reflective suits ("Wib Wab" suits) to be uncomfortably hot and lacking breathability.
While the new vests offer improved comfort, they maintain the crucial reflective properties and water-resistant coating of the original design, ensuring the safety of the workers.
Following the pilot programme in Thon Buri, the BMA will gather feedback from the street sweepers and the public to further refine the design. The ultimate aim is to produce 1,200 of these eco-friendly vests for street sweepers across all 50 of Bangkok’s districts.
The "Wonderful Hands Bangkok" project also facilitates the donation of various types of plastic – clear PET, cloudy bottles, and stretchable plastic – at 53 collection points throughout the capital, including the Bangkok City Hall vicinity (Sao Chingcha and Din Daeng) and all 50 district offices. This initiative not only provides essential safety gear for frontline workers but also promotes recycling and reduces plastic waste in the city.