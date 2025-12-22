Bangkok PM2.5 at moderate level on December 22; Sathorn highest, residents urged to stay alert

Bangkok’s PM2.5 levels were at a moderate level today, with Sathorn recording the highest concentration and residents advised to stay alert.

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported the situation for fine particulate matter measuring no more than 2.5 microns (PM2.5) in Bangkok on December 22, 2025, at 7.00am.

The citywide average was 28.2 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) (standard limit: 37.5 µg/m³).

Top 12 districts with the highest PM2.5 levels in Bangkok