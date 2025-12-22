Bangkok PM2.5 at moderate level on December 22; Sathorn highest, residents urged to stay alert

MONDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2025

Bangkok’s PM2.5 averaged 28.2 µg/m³ at 7am on December 22, 2025—moderate overall. Sathorn recorded the highest level at 36.3 µg/m³.

Bangkok’s PM2.5 levels were at a moderate level today, with Sathorn recording the highest concentration and residents advised to stay alert.

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported the situation for fine particulate matter measuring no more than 2.5 microns (PM2.5) in Bangkok on December 22, 2025, at 7.00am.

The citywide average was 28.2 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) (standard limit: 37.5 µg/m³).

Top 12 districts with the highest PM2.5 levels in Bangkok

  1. Sathorn — 36.3 µg/m³
  2. Chatuchak — 34.4 µg/m³
  3. Lat Krabang — 34.4 µg/m³
  4. Bang Rak — 33.7 µg/m³
  5. Pathum Wan — 33.3 µg/m³
  6. Khlong Sam Wa — 32.7 µg/m³
  7. Bang Khen — 32.2 µg/m³
  8. Min Buri — 31.8 µg/m³
  9. Bang Sue — 31.5 µg/m³
  10. Bang Kho Laem — 31.5 µg/m³
  11. Prawet — 31.0 µg/m³
  12. Phasi Charoen — 30.8 µg/m³

Area-by-area summary

North Bangkok

  • 25.1–34.4 µg/m³
  • Overall: Moderate

East Bangkok

  • 26.1–34.4 µg/m³
  • Overall: Moderate

Central Bangkok

  • 22.3–30.2 µg/m³
  • Overall: Moderate

South Bangkok

  • 23.1–36.3 µg/m³
  • Overall: Moderate

North Thonburi

  • 23.2–28.6 µg/m³
  • Overall: Moderate

South Thonburi

  • 24.4–30.8 µg/m³
  • Overall: Moderate

 

