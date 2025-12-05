Air quality improves in Bangkok with PM2.5 levels within safe limits

Bangkok residents update on the air quality on Friday.
The latest air quality report shows a significant improvement in breathing conditions, with PM2.5 levels staying within safe limits across all areas.
Dust levels are trending downward, with the average concentration at 37.5 µg/m³.
The Bangkok Air Quality Data Centre reported at 7am an average PM2.5 concentration of 21 µg/m³, well within the standard limit of 37.5 µg/m³.
The top 12 areas in Bangkok with the highest PM2.5 levels are as follows:
Air quality breakdown by zones in Bangkok:
In summary, dust levels are decreasing, and overall air quality remains good across Bangkok.