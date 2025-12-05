Air quality improves in Bangkok with PM2.5 levels within safe limits

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 05, 2025

Bangkok's air quality improved with PM2.5 levels staying within safe limits across all areas, with average concentration at 37.5 µg/m³, showing a downward trend in dust levels on Friday (December 5).

The latest air quality report shows a significant improvement in breathing conditions, with PM2.5 levels staying within safe limits across all areas.

The Bangkok Air Quality Data Centre reported at 7am an average PM2.5 concentration of 21 µg/m³, well within the standard limit of 37.5 µg/m³.

The top 12 areas in Bangkok with the highest PM2.5 levels are as follows:

  1. Bang Rak: 30 µg/m³
  2. Nong Khaem: 29.5 µg/m³
  3. Bang Kho Laem: 28.9 µg/m³
  4. Lat Krabang: 27.5 µg/m³
  5. Pathumwan: 26.9 µg/m³
  6. Prawet: 26 µg/m³
  7. Samphanthawong: 25.6 µg/m³
  8. Thon Buri: 25.4 µg/m³
  9. Thawi Watthana: 24.4 µg/m³
  10. Bang Phlat: 24.2 µg/m³
  11. Phasi Charoen: 23.9 µg/m³
  12. Ratchathewi: 23.9 µg/m³

Air quality breakdown by zones in Bangkok:

  • Northern Bangkok: 16.1 - 22.2 µg/m³ 
  • Eastern Bangkok: 15.5 - 27.5 µg/m³ 
  • Central Bangkok: 13.6 - 25.6 µg/m³ 
  • Southern Bangkok: 13.3 - 30 µg/m³ 
  • Thon Buri North: 15.6 - 25.4 µg/m³ 
  • Thon Buri South: 17.1 - 29.5 µg/m³ 

In summary, dust levels are decreasing, and overall air quality remains good across Bangkok.

