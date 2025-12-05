Dusit Thani postpones shareholder meeting to February 6, 2026, awaiting clarification after complaints

December 4, 2025 – Dusit Thani Public Company Limited has announced the postponement of its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) to February 6, 2026, following complaints from minority shareholders regarding actions that may involve collaborating with others to dominate the company’s business. The company has decided to delay the meeting until it receives clarification from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Trade Competition Commission (TCC) to ensure a careful and transparent consideration of the meeting agenda.

The company issued a notice stating that the EGM, initially scheduled for December 4, 2025, will now be held on February 6, 2026, at 2:00 PM through electronic meeting (E-Meeting) only. The Record Date for the meeting will remain as originally set on September 10, 2025. The agenda for the meeting will include discussions on increasing the number of board members, appointing new directors, and altering the powers of the directors.