Dusit Thani shareholders reject bid to remove Chanin Donavanik from board

Dusit Thani Plc reported the results of its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) 1/2025, held on September 26, 2025, where shareholders approved the financial statements ending December 31, 2024.

However, the motion to remove Chanin Donavanik from the board was not approved, as the number of votes in favour did not reach the required three-quarters majority of shareholders present and entitled to vote.

During the session, 42 shareholders voted in favour, including Chanat and Children Co Ltd, a major shareholder, representing 425,356,690 votes (79.61%). Nevertheless, 420 shareholders attending the meeting, representing 86.9565% of votes cast, voted against the motion, resulting in the proposal’s rejection.