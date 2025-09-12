Dusit Thani CEO Transition Signals New Chapter as Group Eyes THB 16 Billion Property Windfall

Dusit Thani Public Company Limited has appointed Chanin Donavanik as Group Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, as the Thai hospitality conglomerate prepares for a significant financial turnaround following record-breaking revenues.

The appointment comes as Dusit posted revenues exceeding 10 billion baht in 2024—more than double the 5.37 billion baht reported a decade earlier.

The company is now positioned to eliminate its accumulated losses of 1.2 billion baht through substantial property transfers scheduled for 2026.

Chanin, who previously served as Acting Chairman of the Board, takes over leadership as the group prepares to recognise revenue from the Dusit Residences project at Dusit Central Park in Bangkok.

The residential development, which is 94% sold with a total value of 16 billion baht, will see approximately 80% of revenue recognised in 2026, with the remainder in 2025.

"The challenging period has passed," Chanin said during a press conference in Bangkok on Friday. "We expect strong growth in 2026 with major revenue recognition that will reduce interest burdens and completely clear accumulated losses."

The leadership transition follows the company's strategic expansion from two core business units in 2016 to five complementary divisions spanning hotels, education, food services, real estate development, and hospitality-related services.

Dusit's property portfolio has grown dramatically from 27 to 297 properties worldwide, including 57 hotels and 240 luxury villas across 18 countries.