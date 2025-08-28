Dusit Thani's Future in the Balance Amidst Bitter Family Feud

Dusit Thani, a cornerstone of Thailand's hospitality industry for 76 years, is facing a severe internal crisis as a power struggle between the three heirs of its founder, Thanpuying Chanut Piyaoui, intensifies.

The conflict, pitting acting chairman Chanin Donavanik against his two sisters, Sinee Thienprasiddhi and Sunong Salirathavibhaga, has cast a shadow over the company's future and its multi-billion-baht "Dusit Central Park" project.

The family dispute has spilled into the boardroom, triggering concerns among investors and prompting an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders scheduled for 26 September.

The meeting will address key issues, including the approval of financial statements, a proposed change in the board's structure, and the potential removal and appointment of new directors.

Management Maintains Course Amidst Uncertainty

Suphajee Suthumpun, the Group CEO of Dusit Thani, confirmed that the upcoming meeting is a routine process under corporate governance principles, allowing shareholders to participate in crucial decisions.

"I would like to reaffirm that no changes have occurred. The management team and employees continue to perform their duties to the best of their abilities until the shareholder meeting passes a resolution," Suphajee stated.

She expressed confidence that despite any potential board changes, the company is on the cusp of a new and highly profitable chapter. The Dusit Central Park mixed-use development, a joint venture with Central Pattana, is set to generate unprecedented revenue and profits in 2026.

This is thanks to the impending transfer of ownership for the residential units, a key component of the 46 billion baht project.