Profender Officially Launches Its Latest Electronic Adjustable Shock Absorber, Showcasing Thai Engineering Innovation for Real-World Driving

The new product combines convenience, stability, and safety, and is developed entirely by a 100% Thai engineering team—reflecting the growing capability of Thailand’s automotive industry to compete on a global stage.
The newly introduced electronic adjustable shock absorber was developed to address key pain points of modern drivers. Without the need for manual adjustment or stopping the vehicle, drivers can easily fine-tune suspension softness and firmness directly from inside the cabin through a wireless electronic control system. This allows greater driving flexibility, accommodating daily commuting, heavy loads, and constantly changing road conditions.
Another key highlight is its “smart yet user-friendly” adjustment system. Profender designed this suspension to offer both manual adjustment and intelligent automatic modes that adapt based on real-world usage data. This ensures an optimal balance between ride comfort and road grip while minimizing complexity for users. The shock absorbers are engineered for direct vehicle-specific installation without modification, meeting safety standards and supported by long-term warranty coverage.
Behind this innovation is Mr. Thongchai Eiamwattanasilp, Chief Executive Officer of Profender, an electrical engineering graduate from King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang. He leads a research and development team that systematically integrates mechanical engineering expertise with advanced electronic systems.
Mr. Thongchai explained that the development of this electronic adjustable shock absorber goes beyond simply adding technological features. “Our goal is to prove that Thai engineers can create world-class innovations by truly understanding real users,” he said. Profender chose to develop every aspect of the technology domestically—from control systems and structural design to performance testing—ensuring it aligns closely with Thailand’s road conditions and driving behavior.
This launch marks another important milestone for Profender, reinforcing its evolution from a high-performance shock absorber manufacturer to a leader in intelligent suspension innovation. It also underscores Thailand’s automotive industry as not only a global production base, but a growing source of competitive automotive technology on the world market.