Profender Officially Launches Its Latest Electronic Adjustable Shock Absorber, Showcasing Thai Engineering Innovation for Real-World Driving

The new product combines convenience, stability, and safety, and is developed entirely by a 100% Thai engineering team—reflecting the growing capability of Thailand’s automotive industry to compete on a global stage.

The newly introduced electronic adjustable shock absorber was developed to address key pain points of modern drivers. Without the need for manual adjustment or stopping the vehicle, drivers can easily fine-tune suspension softness and firmness directly from inside the cabin through a wireless electronic control system. This allows greater driving flexibility, accommodating daily commuting, heavy loads, and constantly changing road conditions.

Another key highlight is its “smart yet user-friendly” adjustment system. Profender designed this suspension to offer both manual adjustment and intelligent automatic modes that adapt based on real-world usage data. This ensures an optimal balance between ride comfort and road grip while minimizing complexity for users. The shock absorbers are engineered for direct vehicle-specific installation without modification, meeting safety standards and supported by long-term warranty coverage.