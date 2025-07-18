Dusit Thani faces internal turmoil and financial uncertainty as shareholder approval remains in limbo

Hospitality firm Dusit Thani Public Co Ltd (DUSIT) is currently grappling with internal challenges and financial uncertainties, with the company still in the process of finalising its 2024 financial statements.

The issue has escalated after the company failed to gain approval from shareholders during the annual meeting on April 25, 2025, leading to delays in appointing auditors and further concerns about the company’s financial standing.

The company recently announced through the Stock Exchange of Thailand that it will continue with the shareholders' meeting, allowing shareholders to review and approve the 2024 financial statements, along with other related matters, as soon as possible.

Additionally, the company has provided an opportunity for shareholders to propose suitable candidates for the board of directors to replace those whose terms have ended. The deadline for submitting nominations for the upcoming extraordinary shareholder meeting is September 16, 2025. Currently, no nominations have been made for the board’s consideration.