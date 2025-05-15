Dusit Thani Heir Dispute Threatens to Derail Hotel Empire

In a dramatic escalation of a simmering family feud, the heirs of Thanphuying (Lady) Chanut Piyaoui, founder of Thailand's iconic Dusit Thani hotel chain, have brought the publicly listed company to a crisis point that threatens to temporarily suspend trading of its shares on the Thai stock exchange.

The conflict came to a head during Dusit Thani Public Company Limited's 32nd Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2025, when major shareholder Chanut and Sons Co., Ltd. – controlled by Thanphuying Chanut's three children – refused to approve the company's 2024 financial statements despite these having already been audited, certified, and previously reported to the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

This extraordinary move has cascaded into a series of consequences, most critically delaying the appointment of auditors for the 2025 financial year.

As a result, Dusit Thani has announced it will miss the 15 May deadline for submitting its first-quarter financial results, triggering an automatic trading suspension (SP: Suspended) of its shares.

Three-way power struggle

At the heart of this corporate governance crisis lies a power struggle between Thanphuying Chanut's three children: Chanin Donavanik, the eldest son who has been steering Dusit Thani as its chief executive; and his two sisters, Sinee Thienprasiddhi and Sunong Salirathavibhaga.

The conflict has intensified since Lady Chanut's death in 2020, with tensions over management direction and control of the family's legacy becoming increasingly apparent.

The three siblings hold nearly equal shares in Chanut and Sons Co., Ltd., which controls a commanding 49.74% stake in Dusit Thani PLC.

