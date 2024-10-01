The Dusit Thani Bangkok reopens after a landmark transformation

The opening, held on 27 September 2024, was marked by a special ceremony featuring Mr Chanin Donavanik, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Executive Committee, Dusit International, who had the honour of being the first guest to check-in. This gesture pays tribute to his mother's enduring legacy in launching the original hotel in 1970.

Guests from across the globe travelled to be among the first to experience the hotel's exquisitely designed Suites and Club Rooms, where expansive, cantilevered picture frame windows capture breathtaking, uninterrupted views of Lumpini Park, providing an unmatched accommodation experience in the city.

The newly transformed hotel also unveiled its expansive meeting and events space, which in keeping with the grandeur of its predecessor, boasts one of the largest ballrooms in Bangkok. The Napalai Grand Ballroom, with its soaring eight-metre-high ceiling and full-width, 55-metre-wide panoramic window, frames picturesque park and cityscape views, creating a dramatic backdrop for any event.