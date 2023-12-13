Phase 1 of Dusit Central Park set to open in the 2nd half of 2024

The first phase, she revealed, would see the official opening of Dusit Thani Hotel, while other facilities such as an office, a department store, and ultra-luxurious residences will be ready in 2025-26.

Although the schedule has been pushed back from the original plan due to the Covid-19 pandemic, she is confident that the project will meet expectations of both Thai and foreign customers.

She cited recent Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside sales figures as proof.

According to the sales report, it outperformed the initial target by approximately 80%. With over 300 units sold out of a total of 406 units, customer insights reveal strong interest in specific room types.

The buyer demographic is made up of 75% Thais and 25% foreigners. The vast majority of foreigners are Asian. Some clients, however, come from the Middle East, Europe, and America. They plan to either settle or invest in Thailand.

Initially, the company expected 35% of its customers to be foreigners, she said.

Despite global challenges, La-ead believes that Dusit Central Park's strong network and digital marketing efforts position the project as world class, attracting elite international buyers.

"As we look ahead to 2024, the sales target is set for continued success, with a special emphasis on one-of-a-kind penthouse units. These exclusive units, totalling 7, have piqued the interest of many people," she said, expecting the remaining residence units to be sold out soon.

She said there was already demand for the penthouse, but declined to disclose the price, saying the company plans to reveal it next year.

The price of a 55-square-metre one-bedroom condo with a view of Sathorn Road starts at 17 million baht, but could rise to 37 million baht if the room faces Lumpini Park.